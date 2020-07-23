1875 restored bridge arrives at Tawawa Park

Restored bridge arrives at Tawawa Park

Original parts have a more pitted texture than smoother parts that were replaced. This piece is heavily textured showing that it is original metal under a new paint job.

The smooth surface of this metal work shows that it is a new piece that replaced a piece that could not be saved.

Bach Steel owner Nels Raynor, left, of Holt, Mich., talks with Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, next to parts of a historic 1875 Zenus King bowstring bridge that Raynor drove in from his shop in St. Johns, Mich., where his company restored the corroded bridge. Some parts of the bridge had to be completely replaced due to corrosion. The bridge will be placed across Amos Lake. The bridge has a length of 68 feet. The bridge is also in the Ohio Historic Inventory. Ninety five percent of the funds to rehab the bridge and install it are coming from a grant by ODOT.