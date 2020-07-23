Man arrested on suspicion of intent to sell narcotics

OSHP members look at what they believe to be narcotics that were inside a small safe.

A safe his held up in front of the man driving the reportedly stolen car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Officers check out a man who was stopped by the Sidney Police on West Michigan Street around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, for driving a car that had been reported stolen. The OSHP drove the car which has a Michigan license plate into the parking lot of Frantom Sunoco to search the car and interview the suspect. A small safe with a number combination lock was recovered from the car. After showing the locked safe to the man driving the reportedly stolen car the OSHP broke the small safe open with a hammer. Inside the safe were baggies containing what the OSHP believe to be an amount of narcotics to be too large for only personal use. The substance will be tested to confirm if it is a drug. Also recovered from the vehicle was a glass pipe and a glass container with rolled cigarettes in it that could also contain drugs. The man arrested had no form of identification.