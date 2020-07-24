125 Years

July 24, 1895

Members of the council at their meeting last night approved an expenditure of $240 for improvement of the fire department as recommended by Fire Chief Kendall. These included another horse for the hose wagon. Itemized costs were $100 for the horse; harness, $75; Swinging device, $20; material for change in stalls, $20.

———

Street Commissioner Thomas Umstead was seriously hurt yesterday afternoon when he attempted to stop a runaway horse while at work on Pomeroy avenue. He was thrown to the ground and the buggy ran over him.

———

T.T. Miller will move his barber shop from the Smail building on West Court street tot the Tracy building on Ohio avenue next week.

100 Years

July 24, 1920

Thirty-five new homes are going up in Park Place, Bon Air and Johnson Annex additions. These houses will soon take care of the many families on the waiting list who are looking for homes. A few houses already completed in these additions have been occupied.

———

The fifty-sixth anniversary of the battle of Atlanta was celebrated at the armory yesterday by the Old Soldiers and Relief Corps. Remembrances were told by David Schaffer of Port Jefferson, of how he managed to escape after being captured by the rebels. The next annual meeting will be a joint one at Milton Bennett’s “Bennett’s Heights,” on July 22, 1921.

———

Mrs. Cunningham, the supervisor of nurses o the Public Health Service of Ohio, was in the city today, making arrangements for the nursing program which will take effect Sept. 1, when Shelby county will have a Red Cross nurse who will cooperate with Dr. Ailes, the county Health commissioner.

75 Years

July 24, 1945

An important business transaction was completed today, with the announcement of the sale of the J.E. Minniear Interstate Trucking Co. to a group of Dayton businessmen, all veterans in the trucking business. The new owners are Paul Moore, Carl Schaefer, G.S. Vermillion, and Herbert W. Rogge. Schaefer will be the manager.

———

Rev. J.O. Williamson, pastor of the Anna Methodist Church, has been awarded a Bachelor of Divinity degree by Garrett Biblical Seminary at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Northern University. Rev. Williamson has served the Anna Church for the past six years.

———

Presentation of the Army-Navy “E” flag to the Sidney Machine Tool Co. and its employees will be made Wednesday at 4 o’clock, it was announced today by Frank Fields, general manager. H.H. Waller, managing director of the Sidney Civic Association, will be master of ceremonies, with the flag to be presented by Capt. G.H. Bowman, of the Cincinnati naval procurement office. “E” pins will be presented to each of the employees of the firm.

50 Years

July 24. 1970

Dual honors came to the Sidney Eagles Auxiliary at the July 12 district meeting held in Fairborn. The attendance flag was won by the local auxiliary at that event with Mrs. Herman Servis elected district mother of the year.

———

Plans for the third annual VESPA “Kick-Off Day,” honoring the youth of Sidney, are moving rapidly forward, according to Cork Davis, chairman for the event.

The traditional VESPA parade will be held through the downtown section of Sidney, starting at 12 noon. Many new surprises will be included, according to Roger Lundy, parade chairman.

———

They’re associating the name of Annette Samuelson with the Shelby Oaks Ladies Association championship like corsages are pinned on milady for special occasions.

Mrs. Samuelson was still the champion today of the relatively fledgling organization, after executing another sustaining claim to top honors in the championship flight, over Shelby Oaks course on Wednesday. It marked the fifth time in succession that Mrs. Samuelson has taken the title.

25 Years

July 24, 1995

The Rev. Ben Davis today filed a nominating petition with the Shelby County Board of Elections to keep his position on the Sidney City Schools Board of Education. Davis, who was appointed to the board in 1994, is seeking voter approval in the Nov. 7 election. The deadline for filing petitions is Aug. 24.

———

John and Katie Wearly, 705 Taft St., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5. The couple’s children will host an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 707 N. Ohio Ave, where they are members.

Wearly and the former Katie Brentlinger were married Aug. 5, 1945. The ceremony took place at Wearly’s home in West Liberty. His father, the Rev. Robert E. Wearly, performed the ceremony. Attendants were Patcine (Kiser) Hodge and Richard J. Brentlinger. After the ceremony, the couple spent a week-long honeymoon in the Smoky Mountains.

The couple are the parents of three sons, Steven and John Patrick of Sidney, and Joe of Springboro, and one daughter, Polly Davis of Sidney. There are 10 grandchildren.

———

The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health Thursday asked for an advance on its real estate tax income because of a shortfall for the half-year.

The board is scheduled to get second-half real estate tax money from its levy by mid-August, but was running short of funds now, said Dr. Frederick Boyer, health commissioner. The board is requesting the auditor advance $50,000 of the incoming funds.

The shortfall is due to increased costs from a new health department building and less income than projected by county officials, Boyer said.

———

ANNA – Thomas V. Wyen, 14531 State Route 29, has filed petitions with the Shelby County Board of Elections to be on the ballot for election in November to the Shelby County Board of Education. Wyen is a resident of Van Buren Township.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org