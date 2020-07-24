Kentucky man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A Kentucky man who failed to appear for his original sentencing has been ordered to 17 months in prison on drug and identity fraud charges.

The case was one of several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Shane D. Thacker, 31, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was sentenced to 17 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to spend 11 months in prison for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

The terms will be served concurrently, or at the same time, according to online court records.

Thacker failed to appear for his July 6 sentencing, was forced to forfeit his bond and had a warrant issued for his arrest.

He was arrested Aug. 28 with Methamphetamine and claimed to be someone else at the time.

Timothy W. Massey, 38, Louisville, Kentucky, failed to appear for his jury trial on drug charges. He is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment called for Massey to be considered a major drug dealer.

Gara Ralston, 35, of Sidney, was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Ralston was arrested Oct. 11 with cocaine.

Charles J. Brun, 50, of Sidney, was sentenced to 66 days in the county jail for attempted vandalism, a first-misdemeanor. He was found guilty of damaging a sprinkler head at the jail.

He was given 66 days credit for jail time already served and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

The court ordered Rebecca A. Thornton, 26, to spend 60 days in the county jail on a charge of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor. She will report to the jail on Oct. 15 and participate in the work release program. She was also fined $500.

Thornton presented a fraudulent bank statement to National Cash Advance in Sidney on Dec. 7, 2015.

The following defendants were placed on five years of probation. They include:

• Matthew Harris, 32, of Sidney, attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, obtain and maintain employment and pay restitution.

• Joel Overbey, 31, of Sidney, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was also ordered to complete the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program, forfeited $203 cash that was seized at his arrest and had a handgun destroyed.

• Stormy Wentworth, 30, of Sidney, two counts of attempted possession of drugs, both first-degree misdemeanors. She was also fined $200 on each count and ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

• Miyani Abriel Thomas, Hilliard, Ohio, attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Kobe T. Litschgi, 22, of Cincinnati, trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was also fined $5,000, ordered to forfeit $304 cash seized at the time of his arrest, must obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and maintain employment.

• Wendy Juillerat, 53, attempted complicity to tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony.

• Daniel Stauffer, 25, of Defiance, Ohio, trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

• Philip S. Campbell, 36, of Sidney, aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, obtain anger and rage management and pay restitution in the amount of $1,970.68.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

