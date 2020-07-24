Manchester plans office hours

COLUMBUS— State Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, has announced she will be holding office hours at Alt Space in New Bremen on Monday, July 27. These office hours are held the last Monday of every month.

“I look forward to meeting with my constituents and hearing their feedback on how we can make Ohio a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Manchester.

No appointment is necessary, and all constituents of the 84th House District are welcome to attend. Office hours will from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alt Space, 111 W. Monroe St., New Bremen.

If you are experiencing difficulties with the unemployment office, contact Manchester’s office by phone at 614-466-6344 or by email at Rep84@ohiohouse.gov for assistance with the process.