Auglaize County Historical Society project deadline extended to Aug. 15

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society announced that it will extend the deadline for sponsorship in its deck of cards commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and those who served the country to Aug. 15.

The Historical Society is creating a deck of playing cards featuring the men and women from Auglaize County who served our country during World War II. The commemorative deck of cards offers a unique opportunity to commemorate the anniversary of the war’s end and the citizens of Auglaize County who contributed to it.

Each of the card faces may be sponsored by individuals, churches, clubs, or businesses. Each card will feature an image of the serviceman or woman to be honored. Sponsorships vary in price, depending upon the card preferred (for example, a number card versus a face card, Ace, or Wild Card).

“We know that connecting with folks is a little extra challenge these days since many clubs/organizations aren’t meeting regularly. We wanted to make sure that everyone had the opportunity to participate,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a card must:

1. Select the number and suit of card to sponsor. Sponsorship rates are: $50 for cards 2s through 10s; $100 for Jacks, Queens, Kings, and Wild Cards, and $150 for Aces.

2. Once a specific card has been selected, send an email or regular mail message to the Auglaize County Historical Society, auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta, OH 45895. All communications should include the following information: name of sponsor, address, telephone number, and email address. The email or regular mail note should inform ACHS which card is being sponsored. A second choice may be included, if desired.

3. Those who email will receive an email confirmation informing them whether the specific card is still available. They will then have 10 days to remit the sponsorship fee for the card they have selected via a check to the above address. Those who communicate via regular mail may include a check for their sponsorship fee. They will be contacted upon receipt of their note, confirming that their chosen card is still available for sponsorship. Please do not leave a telephone message to reserve a card for sponsorship.

4. When payment has been received, the sponsor will be contacted by a representative of the Auglaize County Historical Society to select an image and designation. The person to be pictured should have grown up in Auglaize County or lived here at the time that he/she entered service in World War II.

5. All card sponsors will receive a complimentary deck of cards as part of their sponsorship, and will be provided the first opportunity to purchase decks of cards at $10 each. Only 1,000 decks of cards will be printed.

The Historical Society anticipates that the cards will be available for sale in the fall, but cannot be more specific because of current circumstances. Please note that if all cards have not been sponsored by Aug. 15, the Historical Society will cancel the project, at which time all sponsorship monies will be returned.