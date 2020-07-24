Romanowski still making bands

ANNA — Bob Romanowski, of Anna, is still busy making 3-G mask bands to hold face coverings in place.

According to Romanowski, the bands are free to anyone who needs one. He’s made well over 1,600 bands since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the mandate that everyone must wear a face covering when they are in public, he expecting to make many more bands.

Anyone interested in the shields or bands can contact Romanowski at 937-622-0017 or via email at Bob@Romanowski.cc r at his residence, 405 Millette, Anna.