COVID-19 cases increase to 110

SIDNEY – Nine new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (SSCHD) Thursday. The total positive cases in the county since the pandemic started is now 110.

And according to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, The Landings of Sidney has had an employee test positive for COVID-19.

The new cases involve a woman in her 30s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 30s, two boys in the age range of 10 to 19, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 40s..

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and two boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and five boys in the age range of 10 to 19; eight men and six women in their 20s; six men and 13 women in their 30s; six men and six women in their 40s; six men and nine women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; five men and six women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

Sixty-three people are presumed recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19 people have been hospitalized.

the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 172 total cases (160 confirmed and 12 probable), 17 hospitalizations, 88 recovered cases, and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 172 cases, 112 cases are female (66%) and 60 cases are male (34%) with an average age of 49. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 167th case is a 90-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 168th case is an 88-year-old man that is hospitalized. The 169th case is a 26-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 170th case is a 60-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 171st case is a 70-year-old woman self-isolating at home. The 172nd case is a 23-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

Auglaize County has experienced the highest increase in numbers over the past 7 days since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 49 new confirmed cases from Friday, July 17., to Thursday, July 23. The numbers below represent statistics of the age demographics and areas affected during that time frame.

New cases include two in the 0-10 age range; 14 in the 20-30 year age range; eight in the 30 to 40 year age range; seven in the 40 to 50 age range; 12 in the 50 to 60 age range; three in the 60 to 70 age range; and three in the 80 to 90 age range.

Locations of the new cases include St. Marys, 22 cases; Wapakoneta, 18 cases; Minster, two cases; New Bremen, three cases; Cridersville, three cases; and Botkins, one case.

In Miami County, there have been 628 positive cases with 70 hospitalizations. There have been 34 deaths in the county. There are 454 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 274 positive cases have been recorded with 29 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 34 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 214.

Logan County has had 98 positive cases with eight hospitalizations, one death and 70 presumed recovered.

During Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 81,746 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 10,072 have been hospitalized with 2,419 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,297 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 43. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.