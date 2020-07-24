Commissioners approve painting, repairs at old jail

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners accepted a proposal from Brian Brothers Painting & Restoration to furnish painting and repairs to the exterior of the old jail among other recent actions.

The commissioners accepted Brian Brothers Painting & Restoration’s proposal, at a total cost of $33,900, on June 25.

The commissioners also authorized advertising for bids for the 2020 highway paint striping program on July 7. Bids must be received by 11 a.m. July 30.

They released $2,766.24 in permissive license fees to the village of Russia on June 18, released $900 in permissive license fees to the village of Kettlersville on July 7 and released $4,900 in permissive license fees to the village of Lockington on July 21.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,140,010.76 on June 18, $456,220.63 on June 25, $54,272.16 on June 30, $3,800,182.54 on July 2, $325,204.93 on July 9 and $6,482,682.77 on July 16.

They transferred $132,445.58 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $132,445.58 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund on July 2.

They transferred $130,453.16 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $130,453.15 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund on July 21.