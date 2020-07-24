On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the special meeting will be to enter into an executive session to discuss employment of a public employee.

The public can access the meeting by telephone, tablet, laptop or personal computer. Members of the public wishing to access the meeting may call 937-498-8148 for the phone number and access code.

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Superintendent Dr. Nancy Luce will present the pan for reopening school for the 2020-21 school year. Other reports will also be given to the board.

Personnel items, a calamity day alternative make up plan, lunchroom prices, textbook approval and other items associated with the beginning of the school year are on the agenda.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will also be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation from on the Neighborhood Pride Grant and for a Cityworks demonstration.

Council will consider unfinished business on the Sidney Crossings lots plat.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance to levy special assessments for the improvement of streets in the special decorative streetlight district and in the balance of the city by lighting with the same with electricity.

Council will also be introduced to an ordinance for making supplemental appropriations for 2020.

It is expected for council to adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the drawing of payment contractually due to be paid to two vendors by the city of Sidney;

• To authorize the submittal of a proposal with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Office of Aviation for Taxiway Improvements at the Sidney City Airport;

• To approve and accept the city of Sidney engineering standards dated June 3, 2020;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to retain the services of Brickler & Eckler LLC., for the rendering of professional legal services in connection with the preparation and filing of a proof of claim on the city of Sidney’s behalf in the pending national prescription opiate litigation involving the bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma, L.P.,et al., at a cost not to exceed $2,000.

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a contract for purchase/replacement of touch-less faucets and toilets including re-plumbing and declaring expenditures an emergency due to COVID-19.

There will be a discussion on a liquor permit request of Amelios Pizzeria LLC.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center at 310 Davis St., Jackson Center, so social distancing can be observed.

Village officials are requesting that if you are going to attend this meeting that you wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided to you.

The Finance Committee meeting at the Family Life Center at 6:30 p.m.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, July 31, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Anyone who would like to attend should email lwolters@westcondd.org for the link.