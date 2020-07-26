Putting their best hoof forward

Maximilian Schulze, 13, of Russia, son of Brent and Beth Schulze, shows his guernsey at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Virginia Schulze, left, 4, and her sister Rosemary Schulze, 7, both of Russia, and both the children of Brent and Beth Schulze, watch the dairy cattle show at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Garrett Hageman, 18, of Sidney, son of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, has no problem keeping one cow apart as he shows his Jersey cow at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Dr. Deb Stanfield, left, of Fort Loramie, is recognized by Fair Board member Bill Clark, of Houston, as an inductee into the Shelby County 4-H Hall of Fame at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26. Stanfield was inducted for her impact on local youth development.

Shauna Gates, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Darren and Tammy Gates, competes in sheep showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Kids compete in sheep showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.