Good grooming for the show

Spectators social distance as they watch the breeding sheep show at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Cortney Copeland, far right, 13, of Jackson Center, daughter of Mike and Becky Copeland, competes in the breeding sheep show at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Jr. Fair Board member Casey Delate, 17, of Russia, son of Ann and Chad Delate, unloads dairy cow trophies from a golf cart at Arena 1 at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Ryan Ely, 16, of Sidney, son of Mike and Dawn Ely, walks two of his markets lambs over to a stall for washing at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Brent Thornhill, 9, of Anna, son of Ron and Carin Thornhill, washes down his market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Ethan Symonds, left, 9, of Botkins, son of Kim and Lance Symonds, holds his Jersey that he was showing in the Jr. Jersey Dairy Show, while family friend, Chuck McCumons, of Botkins, gives the Jersey a little trim at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.

Mackenzie Topp, 8, of Wapakoneta, daughter of Mary and Eric Topp, munches on chips while looking at her Dad’s cell phone at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26. Mackenzie was at the fair helping her sister Madelyn Topp with her dairy heifer.

Katelyn Burden, left, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Tim and Jill Burden, brushes her market lamb as her friend, Addie Skidmore, of Anna, blow dries the animal at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 26.