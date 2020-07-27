Shelby County reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, raising the county’s total number of cases to 122.

The new cases involve a girl between the ages of 0 to 9, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and two men in their 60s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include three girls and two boy younger than the age of 10; three girls and five boys in the age range of 10 to 19; eight men and six women in their 20s; seven men and 15 women in their 30s; seven men and seven women in their 40s; seven men and 11 women in their 50s; 12 men and eight women in their 60s; five men and seven women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

There have been 22 Shelby County residents hospitalized, including three who are currently hospitalized.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 197 total cases (183 confirmed and 14 probable), 18 hospitalizations, 114 recovered cases and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 197 cases, 126 cases are female (64%) and 71 cases are male (36%) with an average age of 48.

The 184th case is a 40-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 185th case is a 69-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 186th case is a 19-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 187th case is a 48-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 188th case is a 19-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 189th case is a 13-year-old boy who is self-isolating at home. The 190th case is a 32-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 191st case is an 18-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 192nd case is an 80-year-old man who is hospitalized. The 193rd case is an 18-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 194th case is a 65-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 195th case is a 53-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 196th case is a 54-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 197th case is a 69-year-old man who is self-isolating at home.

Auglaize County experienced a total of 74 new cases from July 17 to July 27. New cases include two people in the 0-10 age range, five in the 10-20 age range, 17 in the 20-30 age range, 13 in the 30-40 age range, 11 in the 40-50 age range, 14 in the 50-60 age range, seven in the 60-70 age range, one in the 70-80 age range and four in the 80-90 age range. New cases include 37 people from St. Marys, 25 people from Wapakoneta, three people from Minster, three people from New Bremen, three people from Cridersville, two people from Botkins and one person from New Knoxville.

Miami County Public Health reported 22 new cases Monday, raising the county’s total to 681. Miami County has had 73 hospitalizations, including one new hospitalization. There have been 35 deaths in the county. There are 472 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 280 positive cases have been recorded with 29 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 27 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 227.

Logan County has had 102 positive cases with eight hospitalizations, one death and 74 presumed recovered.

During Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 85,177 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 10,285 have been hospitalized with 2,466 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,344 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.