Police log

MONDAY

-3:05 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a window at a residence in the 200 block of East Water Street was damaged. The damage is set to $100.

SUNDAY

-10:56 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An male juvenile was arrested for OVI and for being unruly.

-1:40 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to remove subjects from a residence in the 500 block of Vandemark Road.

SATURDAY

-7:01 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to trespassing report in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:21 p.m.: warrant. Aaron Baker, 31, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a vehicle’s window was busted out in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

-3:03 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.

-3:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of a silver and pink 38 revolver, valued at $300, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street.

-8:25 a.m.: possession of drugs. Josey Rafferty, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on a parole warrant and charged with possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-7:24 a.m.: theft — firearm or dangerous ordinance. Police are investigating a report a Taurus handgun, valued at $300, and a set of truck keys were stolen from a maroon 1997 Chevrolet in the 1000 block of South Fourth Avenue.

-6:25 a.m.: driving under the influence. Brendan Alan Doyle, 18, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-1:34 p.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. The unauthorized use of a red 1999 Oldsmobile was reported in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-8:38 a.m.: warrant. Logan D. Phelps-Braunm, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-7:13 a.m.: theft — without consent. A black tactical bag, valued at $50, a man’s Bulova silver watch with a blue face, valued at $250, a man’s SKMEI military watch, valued at $85, and a Cuban cut silver necklace chain, valued at $150, were reported stolen in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue by someone known.

THURSDAY

-10:06 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an alleged violation of a protection order.

-6:47 p.m.: theft. A Honda time card, $200 in change, a Cannon camera, valued at $25, and a Verizon flip phone, valued at $40, was reported stolen from a 2018 Mazda while parked at Kroger on Michigan Street.

July 20

-11:58 a.m.: criminal damaging. A bedroom window screen, valued at $50 each, was reported damaged in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

Crashes

William T. Branscum, 51, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on Sunday at 9 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Branscum had just entered Interstate 75 southbound from state Route 47, at exit 92, when he lost control of the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving. He crossed over both southbound lanes, went into the median barrier and then came back into the southbound lanes. A southbound semitrailer carrying potatoes swerved to avoid the Camaro but made contact with Branscum’s vehicle, causing his truck to overturn onto its side and the potatoes to spill out onto the road.

The semi was driven by Steve W. Horton, 32, of Delphos.

Branscum was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health with minor injuries.

Horton was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson and from there he was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

I-75 was only shut down for short periods of time as tow trucks worked. OSP reported at least one lane was kept open most of the time.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:40 to 7:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-3:01 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

SUNDAY

-9:12 to 10:54 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-2:17 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-4:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-2:23 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-9:59 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

