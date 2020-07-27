Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-5:56 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report in the 8500 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-9:01 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report someone drove through a yard in the 2300 block of Schlater Road in McLean Township.

-8:57 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report at Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362.

-4:23 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-12:11 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report a barn in the 1600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road was broken into.

-9:15 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 north.

-1:40 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to the report of an identity theft.

SATURDAY

-11:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 100 block of North Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:32 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 10300 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:38 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report someone was riding ATVs through a field in the 8900 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-10:17 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to the report of fireworks in the 3000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-9:59 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report of a broken windshield in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-8:56 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a scam in the 800 block of East Pike Street.

-2:24 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-8:26 p.m.: fight. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to the report of a fight in the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

-3:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police, Minster Fire and deputies responded to a crash at Schmitmeyer Baker and Wells Roads in McLean Township.

-2:32 p.m.: fight. Fort Loramie Rescue, Police and deputies responded to the report of a fight at Lake Loramie State Park

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16100 block of County Road 25 in Dinsmore Township.

-3:22 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-11:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-9:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Lockington and Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries in the 2500 block of state Route in Clinton Township.

-9:35 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-6:56 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11800 block of Kirkwood Road in Green Township.

-5:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:13 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County.

-4:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3600 block of Elm Street in Cynthian Township.

-2:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

SATURDAY

-10:04 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-12:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12200 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-6:36 p.m.: vehicle fire. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to a vehicle fire in the 10800 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:16 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Fire and Rescue and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries in the 8000 block of Mason Road Turtle Creek Township.

-1:27 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to the Budget Host Inn on the report of smoke.

-10:34 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1000 block of North Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-11:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-4:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17000 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-4:29 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

