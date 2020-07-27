Showing their goats

Maria Stephenson, 12, of Houston, daughter of Rodney and Maria Stephenson, leads her goat out of Arena 1 after competing in goat intermediate showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8247.jpg Maria Stephenson, 12, of Houston, daughter of Rodney and Maria Stephenson, leads her goat out of Arena 1 after competing in goat intermediate showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mae Homan, left, 9, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, and Leigha Larger, 10, of Piqua, daughter of Samantha Hoelscher and Ted Larger, compete in goat jr. showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8274.jpg Mae Homan, left, 9, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, and Leigha Larger, 10, of Piqua, daughter of Samantha Hoelscher and Ted Larger, compete in goat jr. showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Competing in showmanship during the dog show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27, are Aaron Simpson, left, 15, son of Lori Simpson, with his Havanese, Duffy, and Anna Ruhenkamp, 13, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Dianne and Jeff Ruhenkamp, with her miniature golden doodle, Bleu.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8376.jpg Competing in showmanship during the dog show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27, are Aaron Simpson, left, 15, son of Lori Simpson, with his Havanese, Duffy, and Anna Ruhenkamp, 13, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Dianne and Jeff Ruhenkamp, with her miniature golden doodle, Bleu. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Competing in goat showman of showman are family members, left to right, Mae Homan, 9, Norah Homan, 12, and Denton Homan, 18, all of Botkins, all the children of Fred and Billie Homan, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Each family member won their category of showman to eventually compete against each other. Denton Homan beat his sisters to win showman of showman.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN072920GoatShowman.jpg Competing in goat showman of showman are family members, left to right, Mae Homan, 9, Norah Homan, 12, and Denton Homan, 18, all of Botkins, all the children of Fred and Billie Homan, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Each family member won their category of showman to eventually compete against each other. Denton Homan beat his sisters to win showman of showman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Hunter Messer, 10, of Anna, son of Rodney and Jackie Messer competes in goat jr. showmanship as jr. fair board members look on at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.