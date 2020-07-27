Man’s best friend

Evan Schulze, 11, of Anna, son of Matt and Lisa Schulze, competes in beginner A novice with his maltipoo, Milo at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

Derek Madden, 14, of Anna, son of Doug and Marcia Madden, pets his dog, Oreo while competing in pre novice obedience at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

Kierstyn Oberdorf, left, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Christine and Brian Helman and Larry Oberdorf, walks her golden retriever, Angel, during obedience beginner novice B at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

Addison Brewer, left, 18, of Anna, daughter of Nyky and Ryan Brewer, holds her Shih Tzu mix, Oscar, as she is interviewed by showmanship judge Cristin Bushnell, of Enon, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.