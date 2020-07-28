125 Years

July 28, 1895

Charles Bennett, one of the oldest residents of Shelby County, died at his home in Franklin township yesterday afternoon, after an illness of 18 months. He was born in Franklin township in 1825 and except for one year he spent in Sidney, lived all his life in that township.

———

Thanks to some friends, J.W. Curd has his straw hat back. Curd was on a train coming from the east and as it passed Tawawa lake he saw some friends and opened the window to wave to them, and his hat ended in the lake. Several members of the party went out in a boat and rescued the hat.

100 Years

July 28, 1920

Harley Kah reports the catch of a three-pound small mouth black bass early Wednesday morning. The bass measured 18 inches long and 8½ inches around. It was caught shortly before one o’clock in the moonlight which Kah says is the best time for fishing.

———

The Sidney Band will hold a concert Thursday evening on the north side of the square. Selections include “Lure of the Night,” and “136th USA Field Artillery.” Col. Martz will direct the band in the absence of Wilbur J. Piper who is in New York on a short business visit.

75 Years

July 28, 1945

A summary of the past school year has been presented to the Sidney Board of Education by C.C. Crawford, superintendent. Total enrollment was 1,962, an increase of 43 students over last year. The report is in booklet form and contains facts about the various school buildings and each different phase of study and is entitled “The Sidney City Schools at Work, 1944-45”.

———

The Darke County sheriff’s office is investigating the theft of ration stamps good for about 700 gallons of gasoline, several quarts of whiskey and wine, and $65 in cash.

———

At the Elder Theater in Jackson Center – Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor in “National Velet”.

50 Years

July 28, 1970

Election of William Deam as president of the Sidney Rotary Club to succeed James Clark, and a program on pollution control given by Robert Custer, Philadelphia-based official of the Sun Oil Company, marked the club luncheon Monday at the Imperial House.

Clark, who had served only one month of his year, resigned because of his transfer to Dayton to assume new responsibilities with the Dayton Power and Light Company. Deam was vice president under Clark.

———

CHICAGO – Sears, Roebuck and Co. has announced it will build the tallest building in the world – 200 feet taller than the Empire State Building – in Chicago’s Loop.

The new Sears building is to rise 1,450 feet from the street and house 16,500 persons, 7,000 of them Sears employees.

25 Years

July 28, 1995

Eight members of the Sidney High School Class of 1928 met recently at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Three spouses and one daughter joined them. The surviving members are so widely scattered throughout the country that a gathering of 12 is considered good.

Arthur Kilian, class president, presided at the event. Margaret Blake read notes from members who were unable to attend. Each member made a report of the year’s activities, family interests, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In closing, class members decided to meet next year on the fourth Saturday in June.

———

A blimp used by a local auto dealership to advertise its location was cut from a rope either Thuesday night or Wednesday morning and is now floating adrift.

Jim Brown, owner of Jim Brown Chevrolet, 2881 W. Michigan St., reported someone severed the rope securing the blimp to a truck on the east side of the dealership.

The blimp, worth $4,000, has a 9-inch diameter and is 28 inches long. Police said the Federal Aviation Administration was immediately notified.

Brown reported the vandalism at 8:41 a.m. It is believed the act occurred sometime between Tuesday at 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org