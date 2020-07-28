The market goat show

Luke Farrier, 9, of Houston, son of Joshua and Haley, shows his market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8421.jpg Luke Farrier, 9, of Houston, son of Joshua and Haley, shows his market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Iris Canan, 13, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, brushes baby powder into her market goat before showing it at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8446.jpg Iris Canan, 13, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, brushes baby powder into her market goat before showing it at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Abigail Nowlin, 17, of Anna, daughter of John and Melissa Nowlin, shows her market goat, Dexter, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8435.jpg Abigail Nowlin, 17, of Anna, daughter of John and Melissa Nowlin, shows her market goat, Dexter, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Grant Albers, 17, of Anna, son of Ron and Chris Albers, walks his market goat towards Arena 1 at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.