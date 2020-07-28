Police log

TUESDAY

-12:14 a.m.: criminal trespass Police received a report of a trespassing at St. John’s Thrift Shop on South Ohio Avenue.

MONDAY

-4:39 p.m.: theft. The theft of a trailer was reported in the 600 block of Second Avenue.

-3:31 p.m.: theft —without consent. A rug, valued at $300, and a lawnmower, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of North Vandemark Road.

-3:16 p.m.: littering. Police are investigating a report of illegal trash dumping in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue.

-1:54 p.m.: probation violation. Matthew Roe, 30, of Freyburg, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant after he turned himself in at the Sidney Municipal Court..

-12:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door jam was reported damaged at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on North Miami Avenue.

-12:46 p.m.: criminal trespass Police responded to a trespassing report at Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-12:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two vehicles in the 700 block of Dingman Street were reported damaged by paint. The loss amount to each vehicle is set at $50.

-12:08 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Juniper Way.

-10:58 a.m.: burglary. An apartment was reported entered in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

Crashes

David Scholl, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:56 p.m.

Scholl was traveling northbound on South Miami Avenue when he struck the rear, driver’s side bumper of legally parked vehicle on the north side of South Miami Avenue and then his vehilcle rolled over. The collision with the parked vehicle owned by Smith Construction Group caused it to be pushed into the rear of the vehicle parked in front of it.

The second parked vehicle that was hit is owned by Michael Fogt, of Sidney.

• Claire Lauren Stangel, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:08 p.m.

Stangel was traveling southbound on Wayfarer Lane when she attempted to make a right turn onto Michigan Street and struck an eastbound vehicle that was driven by Junior Larry O’Quinn, 66, of Sidney.

• Jabari Hudgins, 42, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:47 p.m.

Hudgins was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Thomas R. Hunter, 44, of Alvaton, Kentucky.

• Kent L. Allison, 58, of Jackson Center, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:39 p.m.

Allison was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 through a red light when he hit the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven Deborah J. Reck, 57, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:15 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-4:28 to 5:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-2:52 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:26 to 6:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

