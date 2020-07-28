Council OKs Sidney Crossing plat request

SIDNEY — A resolution for the final plat for the Sidney Crossing subdivision was adopted by Sidney City Council at its Monday evening hybrid-style meeting. The final plat had been tabled due to concerns of adjacent landowners about stormwater drainage.

The request by Choice One Engineering, on behalf of Sunset Development, for final plat for the subdivision plat, is located on the east side of Wapakoneta Avenue, south of Hoewisher Road. It was approved by the Sidney Planning Commission on June 15.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said a section of the zoning code requires stormwater detention systems and erosion control measures be installed by the developer in compliance with the city’s engineering standards and with approval by the city engineer. The stormwater design for Sidney Crossing includes two detention basins, which detain rain water and control the outlet of the rainwater to the city’s stormwater system.

The proposed stormwater system for the subdivision meets city engineering standards, she told council. The one item which was outstanding was an easement to install a storm sewer pipe across adjacent property to connect to the city storm sewer main. City staff met with representatives of the condominium association, and the representatives indicated their understanding of the stormwater plan and consent for the easement, she said.

Choice One Engineering, the developer’s engineer, provided an approximate location of the outlet pipe. With the understanding the easement documents will be prepared and recorded by the developer, Dulworth said the city engineer approved the stormwater plan and construction plans for the subdivision.

This subdivision plat includes 27 lots: 24 two-family dwelling lots, two open space and playground lots, and one community center lot. It also included two new streets: Grace Place and Patrick Place. Grace Place is an east-west street, which extends from an intersection with Wapakoneta Avenue to the east approximately 745 feet.

Council members thanked the city’s staff for the extra work they put in to ensure there would not be an issue with storm water for the neighboring property owners.

In other business, council adopted an ordinance to levy a special assessment for the the improvements of streets, avenues and public highways in the city of Sidney, by lighting the same with electricity. The 2020 and 2021 rates are $0.33 per lineal foot for standard light and $1.13 per lineal foot for “decorative” street lighting.

Council also was introduced to an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for various funds for the 2020 budget year. It was passed as an emergency so it will become effective immediately. Finance Officer Ginger Adams said the effect of these changes would be to increase 2020 appropriations by $537,353.

The discussion centered mostly on the distribution of the city’s share of $496,948 of local coronavirus relief funds from the federal CARES Act funds. Adams said guidance on eligible expenditures comes from the U.S. Treasury Department and the Ohio Office of Budget & Management. The guidance is continually evolving, being updated and refined at least weekly, if not daily. She said if the law changes to permit these funds to be used for income stabilization, these funding priorities could be adjusted as necessary.

Ohio House Bill 481 mandated unspent funds be returned before Oct. 22, 2020, in order to redistribute those funds and make final expenditures prior to Dec. 28, 2020. As such, it is important to appropriate the funds as quickly as possible. City staff requested council to adopt the ordinance as an emergency so it would allow time to complete purchases and develop recommended economic relief programs.

Council also adopted three other resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the drawing of payment contractually due to be paid to two vendors by the city of Sidney that was not encumbered prior to contract date and/or invoice date. Payments are for equipment to outfit three newly received police vehicles totaling $23,995, ordered from K.E. Rose Company. And also for a contract amendment between the city of Sidney and Choice One Engineering Corp. for phase five of the Canal Feeder Trail, involving $20,800.

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to retain the services of Brickler & Eckler LLC., for the rendering of professional legal services in connection with the preparation and filing of a proof of claim on the city of Sidney’s behalf in the pending national prescription opiate litigation involving the bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma, L.P., not to exceed $2,000.

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a contract for purchase/replacement of touch-less faucets and toilets including re-plumbing and declaring expenditures an emergency due to COVID-19.

Also Monday, there was a brief discussion on the request of Amelios Pizzeria LLC, 115 S. Ohio St., for a new D5L liquor permit. The D5L permit class is issued to the owner or the operator of a retail food establishment or a food service operation.

The holder of a D5L permit may sell beer and any intoxicating liquor at retail, only by the individual drink in glass and from the container, for consumption on the premises where sold.

Cundiff explained the holder of a D5L permit shall not sell beer or intoxicating liquor for consumption on the premises where sold after 2:30 a.m. A D5L permit is only available to those establishments located within a revitalization district.

The police department conducted a background report for the new permit and it indicated there was no known reason to oppose it. Council members voiced no opposition to allow the business to pursue the liquor permit.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

