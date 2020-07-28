3 Shelby County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

SIDNEY – Three Shelby County residents currently are hospitalized because of COVID-19, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Tuesday.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, raising the county’s total number of cases to 122. The new cases involve a girl between the ages of 0 to 9, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and two men in their 60s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include three girls and two boy younger than the age of 10; three girls and five boys in the age range of 10 to 19; eight men and six women in their 20s; seven men and 15 women in their 30s; seven men and seven women in their 40s; seven men and 11 women in their 50s; 12 men and eight women in their 60s; five men and seven women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

There have been 22 Shelby County residents hospitalized, including the three who are currently hospitalized.

Seventy-four Shelby County residents have recovered from COVID-19, 44 have not recovered, and four people have died.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 208 total cases (190 confirmed and 18 probable), 20 hospitalizations, 114 recovered cases and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 208 cases, 132 cases are female (63%) and 76 cases are male (37%) with an average age of 48.

The 198th case is an 81-year-old woman who is hospitalized. The 199th case is a 55-year-old man who is hospitalized. The 200th case is a 31-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 201st case is a 19-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 202nd case is a 44-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 203rd case is a 19-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 204th case is a 57-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 205th case is a 3-year-old girl who is self-isolating at home. The 206th case is a 38-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 207th case is a 70-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 208th case is a 42-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home.

Auglaize County has experienced a total of 85 new cases from July 17 to July 28. Cases include three people in the 0-10 age range, seven in the 10-20 age range, 17 in the 20-30 age range, 15 in the 30-40 age range, 13 in the 40-50 age range, 16 in the 50-60 age range, seven in the 60-70 age range, two in the 70-80 age range and five in the 80-90 age range. Cases include 42 people from St. Marys, 26 from Wapakoneta, five from Minster, four from Cridersville, three from New Bremen, three from Botkins and two from New Knoxville

Miami County Public Health reported 17 new cases Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 698. Miami County has had 75 hospitalizations, including two new hospitalizations. There have been 35 deaths in the county. There are 478 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 282 positive cases have been recorded with 30 hospitalizations and 26 deaths. There are 27 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 229.

Logan County has had 108 positive cases of COVID-19. There is one current hospitalization, 42 active cases and 66 recovered cases. One person had died in the county.

During Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 86,497 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 10,425 have been hospitalized with 2,488 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,382 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.