Playing chicken

Liam Phillips, 9, of Sidney, son of Keith and Sonya Phillips, waits for his meat pen of fryers to be judged at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8831.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tyler Barhorst, right, 13, of Anna, son of Jim and Jacqui Barhorst, watches Larry Lokai, of Urbana, judge his meat pen of fryers at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8848.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kelsey Robinson, 17, of Russia, daughter of Scott and Angie Robinson, closes the door on her meat pen of fryers during judging at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8862.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jay Bensman, 14 of Sidney, son of Brenda and Dale Bensman, competes with his single broiler at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8984.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Leanne York, 16, of Russia, daughter of Ben and Lisa York, holds her single broiler in Arena 2 after judging at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_9025.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Brianna Brewer, left, 15, of Anna, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, has her meat ducks judged by Larry Lokai, of Urbana, at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.