Carson Regula, 17, of Jackson Center, son of Austin and Amy Regula, competes in sr. showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

Taking their cows out for some air are sisters Madison Poeppelman, left, 9, and Alyssa Poeppelman, 11, both of Russia, both the children of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman, the girls took part in the dairy feeders competition at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

Cade Allison, 18, of Maplewood, son of Cari and Dean Allison, walks away with his reserve champion single fryer after being judged at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

Troy Smail, 16, of Sidney, son of Kreig and Debbie Smail, shows his dairy feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

Tyson Vaubel, 10, of Botkins, son of Ryan and Emily Vaubel, shows his dairy feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

Emma Delaet, 19, of Russia, daughter of Chad and Ann Delaet, competes in sr. showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.