Birds of a feather

Ellie Pistone, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, shows her market turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8676.jpg Ellie Pistone, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, shows her market turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lucas Langenkamp, 15, of Houston, son of Ed and Wendy Langenkamp, brings his meat ducks out for judging at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_9081.jpg Lucas Langenkamp, 15, of Houston, son of Ed and Wendy Langenkamp, brings his meat ducks out for judging at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Larry Lokai, of Urbana, judges turkeys at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8713.jpg Larry Lokai, of Urbana, judges turkeys at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Diane Waits, of Hillsboro, consults a book while judging standard female single comb birds at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8751.jpg Diane Waits, of Hillsboro, consults a book while judging standard female single comb birds at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Amy Briggs, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, walks with her standard female single comb chicken at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_DSC_8815.jpg Amy Briggs, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, walks with her standard female single comb chicken at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Trenton Lyle, right, 9, of Botkins, son of Kristina and Ryan Lyle, has his female single comb chicken judged by Diane Waits, of Hillsboro, at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.