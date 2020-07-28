Horse show
Jaeden Spencer, 12, of Houston, daughter of Lee and Evelyn Spencer, walks her horse Bella at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.
Chloe Alexander, 9, of Maplewood, daughter of Cody and Lindsey Alexander, get her horse ready for showing at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.
Dane Reese, 10, of Jackson Center, son of Jeff Reese, rides his horse at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.
Katelyn Wells, of Anna, daughter of Curt and Sandy Wells, competes at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.
Maleah Kipker, 13, of Jackson Center, daughter of Matt and Vicki Kipker, rides her horse at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.
Jolene Alexander, 2, of Maplewood, daughter of Cody and Lidnsey Alexander sits on her family horse Baymare at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.