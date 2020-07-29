125 Years

July 29, 1895

Company L, Third Regiment, O.N.G., of this city , left about 5 o’clock this morning for Johnston’s island, near Sandusky, where the regiment will camp this year. The company was under command of W.T. Amos, captain; Henry M. Theurer and E.V. Moore, lieutenants.

———

The brick layers have begun laying brick on the buggy body works. The building now being erected will be two stories high, while the building burned down two months ago was one and three stories high. The new building will contain about as nuch floor room as the old building did.

100 Years

July 29, 1920

Lima saloonkeepers, who petitioned for a refund from their state and county taxes during the streetcar strike there in August 1917, and during the influenza and heatless period, will receive $40.57 each from the county and $11 each from the state.

———

Charles Van Outrieve, “The Belgian Lion” whose home is at St. Marys is here this week at the Carnival. He won all fourteen of his wrestling matches when the carnival was at his home town last week. Kid Hamilton from Dayton will meet the Belgian Friday evening.

75 Years

July 29, 1945

The Sidney police are holding four Monroe, Mich., youths for the sheriff of Monroe county following their arrest in Sidney early Sunday morning after an attempt to “borrow” one of Buck’s taxis.

———

A living chain of 287 Boy Scouts of the Miami Valley brought to Cricket Holler near Dayton last night a torch lighted yesterday at the opening of the 150th anniversary celebration of the signing of the Treaty of Greenville, in that city.

———

Sidney Casters will assemble at the Moose country club tomorrow night to cast in the first registered casting event to be enjoyed there by those who like to cast. This is the first casting meet the local casters has held for some time as a club.

50 Years

July 29, 1970

Mrs. Anna M. Curran, of 202 Piper Street lost $500 when she failed to register at the Dorsey Market on South Ohio avenue for the Lucky Barrel drawing held Tuesday evening. The barrel now goes to Kaufman’s store for a $600 prize next Tuesday.

———

Regardless of inflation or recession, Shelby County fair prices will remain the same as last year, when some admission charges were raised.

The gate will be $1.00, beginning August 1 at 10 a.m.; children up to fourteen are free. Auto parking is 50 cents per car or truck beginning the same time, and the sticker is good for the whole week. Membership and exhibitors will be paying $2.50, good for six days and six nights.

25 Years

July 29, 1995

MINSTER – The annual boat parade sponsored by the Lake Loramie Improvement Association will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the area of the Oak Tree restaurant at Lake Loramie, reported Deb Knapke, secretary of the association.

The boat parade is open to the public. The thee is “Country-Western” and area residents are encouraged to enter a boat in the parade decorated in line with the theme. Entries will be judged.

The public is asked to bring their won beverages to the event. Food will be available at the event.

After the boat parade, association members will enjoy a picnic at 3 p.m. A business meeting will follow.

———

The Shelby County Historical Society will sponsor a booth at the upcoming Sock and Buskin Community Theatre Garage/Bake Sale on Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Shelby County Children’s Home, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road.

Historical Society members will be selling commemorative plaques, such as those depicting the Children’s Home and Wagner Brewery. The Sidney coverlet, which is available in four colors, will also be on display. Fliers announcing the next set of plaques will be available as well.

All proceeds from the booth will be used to support the Historical Society in its historical preservation efforts as well as its goals of raising individual/public awareness of local heritage.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

