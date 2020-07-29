Ohio Hospice of Miami County celebrates Christmas in July

TROY — Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteers at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County have found a way to make a difference in the lives of patients and families, as they celebrated Christmas in July with home-baked goods.

Seventeen volunteers made more than 900 cookies, with each volunteer making four to five dozen cookies each. They made all sorts of delicious cookies, including chocolate chip, thumbprint, sugar, peanut butter, oatmeal and Christmas cut-out cookies. They also made brownies. The sweet treats were distributed to home care patients. This was the first time Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County volunteers made Christmas in July cookies.

“Even during these uncertain times, our volunteers readily answered our call to make Christmas cookies,” Director of Volunteer Services Amy LeVan said. “Because of their servant leadership and kindness, our patients enjoyed something special and sweet that reminded them that others were thinking of them.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most volunteer roles at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County have been suspended. However, some of the volunteers have been able to serve in other ways while social distancing. Along with making cookies, volunteers have been writing notes of cheer, making phone calls to patients, and making face mask covers. In addition, the Volunteer Services team has worked with the Veteran volunteers to create a way to conduct Veteran recognition ceremonies.

While the patients were the primary reason for baking cookies, the volunteers also made cookies for staff of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

“We’re grateful to our volunteers for taking the time to bake cookies for our patients and staff,” LeVan said. “We appreciate all they do to support our community and our mission.”