Althauser named Kiwanis Teen of the Month for June

ANNA — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Bailey Althauser their June 2020 Teen of the Month. Althauser was a senior at Anna High School ranking first in her class.

Althauser is the daughter of Heather and Kristian Althauser, of Anna, Ohio.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include FCCLA, French Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Honda Academic Achievement Banquet, French Student of the Year. Beginning next fall, she will be a Miami University Honors and Scholars Student.

Her extracurricular, community activities, honors and awards include Football cheerleading, competitive gymnastics, YMCA gymnastics coach, FCA, SADD, Church Youth Group, 4-H, Jr. Fair Board, 4-year Varsity cheerleader, eight time National Gymnastics Qualifier, and two time Grand Champion Market Ducks.

“Bailey is a hardworking student who has earned all A’s. She is filled with school spirit and a model student,”Anna High School Principal Joel Staudter said.

Althauser plans to attend Miami University and major in Strategic Communications and Sports Leadership and Management.