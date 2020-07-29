Spangler recipient of 2020 Marathon Scholarship

ANNA — Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has announced its 2020 Scholars Program recipients. One receipient, Grant Spangler, is a 2020 graduate of Anna High school. Spangler will be attending Miami University in the fall to study biochemistry.

MPC prides itself on assisting employee’s children who plan to continue their education in college or vocational programs. This year, 94 high school seniors from across the U.S. were awarded $4,000 scholarships. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and also be a dependent of an MPC employee.

The scholarship program is administered by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals. Awards are granted regardless of a person’s race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disability or national origin.