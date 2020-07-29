Posted on by

Pre-Fair Photography Awards


Focus On Photography 8-11

Color

Honorable Mention — Ezra Alexander

Second Place — Mackenzie Metz

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day — Dakota Caskey

Second Place — Ezra Alexander

Focus On Photography 12-14

Color

First Place — Victoria Sherman

Black & White

First Place — Tanner Voisard

Honorable Mention — Coleman Martin

Photo Story

Best of Show — Victoria Sherman

Outstanding of the Day — Victoria Sherman

Second Place — Anika Arcikauskas

Focus on Photography 15-18

Color

Outstanding of the Day — Kierstyn Oberdorf

Second Place — Morgan Kipker

Black & White

First Place — Kierstyn Oberdorf

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day — Kierstyn Oberdorf

Controlling The Image 8-13

Color

First Place — Amanda Roush

First Place — Mackenzie Rose

Black & White

First Place — Amanda Roush

Second Place — Mackenzie Rose

Honorable Mention — Avery Jackson

Photo Story

Second Place — Amanda Roush

Controlling The Image 14-18

Color

Nature Award — Kelsey Robinson

Black & White

Best of Class — Aubrey Baker

Honorable Mention — Mariah Booher

Photo Story

First Place — Mariah Booher

Mastering Photography

Color

Best of Class — Chloe Weigandt

Best of Show — Chloe Weigandt

Honorable Mention — Alisha Cruse

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day — Chloe Weigandt

Second Place — Alisha Cruse

Photography Master

Color

Nature Award — Ellie Pistone

Honorable Mention — Kateri Sherman

Second Place — Pippin Pistone

Black & White

Best of Class — Ellie Pistone

Outstanding of the Day — Ellie Pistone

Second Place — Kateri Sherman

Photo Story

First Place — Kateri Sherman

Top Ten

Ezra Alexander

Kierstyn Oberdorf

Amanda Roush

Aubrey Baker

Mariah Booher

Ellie Pistone

Kateri Sherman