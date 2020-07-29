Pre-Fair Photography Awards

Focus On Photography 8-11
Color
Honorable Mention — Ezra Alexander
Second Place — Mackenzie Metz
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day — Dakota Caskey
Second Place — Ezra Alexander
Focus On Photography 12-14
Color
First Place — Victoria Sherman
Black & White
First Place — Tanner Voisard
Honorable Mention — Coleman Martin
Photo Story
Best of Show — Victoria Sherman
Outstanding of the Day — Victoria Sherman
Second Place — Anika Arcikauskas
Focus on Photography 15-18
Color
Outstanding of the Day — Kierstyn Oberdorf
Second Place — Morgan Kipker
Black & White
First Place — Kierstyn Oberdorf
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day — Kierstyn Oberdorf
Controlling The Image 8-13
Color
First Place — Amanda Roush
First Place — Mackenzie Rose
Black & White
First Place — Amanda Roush
Second Place — Mackenzie Rose
Honorable Mention — Avery Jackson
Photo Story
Second Place — Amanda Roush
Controlling The Image 14-18
Color
Nature Award — Kelsey Robinson
Black & White
Best of Class — Aubrey Baker
Honorable Mention — Mariah Booher
Photo Story
First Place — Mariah Booher
Mastering Photography
Color
Best of Class — Chloe Weigandt
Best of Show — Chloe Weigandt
Honorable Mention — Alisha Cruse
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day — Chloe Weigandt
Second Place — Alisha Cruse
Photography Master
Color
Nature Award — Ellie Pistone
Honorable Mention — Kateri Sherman
Second Place — Pippin Pistone
Black & White
Best of Class — Ellie Pistone
Outstanding of the Day — Ellie Pistone
Second Place — Kateri Sherman
Photo Story
First Place — Kateri Sherman
Top Ten
Ezra Alexander
Kierstyn Oberdorf
Amanda Roush
Aubrey Baker
Mariah Booher
Ellie Pistone
Kateri Sherman