3 Shelby County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

SIDNEY – Three Shelby County residents currently are hospitalized because of COVID-19, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Tuesday.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. The new cases involve a girl between the ages of 0 to 9, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and two men in their 60s.

Ten new cases were reported Tuesday. New cases include a woman in her 20s, a girl between the ages of 10-19, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s, a girl between the ages of 0-9, a girl between the ages of 10-19, a man in his 30s, a men in his 60s ana a man in his 40s.

Six new cases were reported Wednesday by the heallth department. The cases include a woman in her 30s, a womn in her 50s, a girl between the ages of 0-9 years old, a boy between the ages of 10-19, a man in his 50s and woman inher 40s.

The county has 138 positive COVID-19 cases

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include five girls and two boys younger than the age of 10; five girls and six boys in the age range of 10 to 19; eight men and seven women in their 20s; seven men and 16 women in their 30s; nine men and nine women in their 40s; 10 men and 12 women in their 50s; 13 men and eight women in their 60s; five men and seven women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

There have been 22 Shelby County residents hospitalized, including the three who are currently hospitalized.

Seventy-three Shelby County residents have recovered from COVID-19, 44 have not recovered, and four people have died.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 214 total cases (190 confirmed and 18 probable), 20 hospitalizations, 114 recovered cases and five deaths of COVID-19. Of the 214 cases, 134 cases are female (63%) and 80 cases are male (37%) with an average age of 48.

The 209th case is a 75-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 210th case is a 58-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 211th case is a 43-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 212th case is a 58-year=old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 213th case is a 60-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 214th case is a 55-year-old woman that is hospitalized. A

The 198th case is an 81-year-old woman who is hospitalized. The 199th case is a 55-year-old man who is hospitalized. The 200th case is a 31-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 201st case is a 19-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 202nd case is a 44-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 203rd case is a 19-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 204th case is a 57-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 205th case is a 3-year-old girl who is self-isolating at home. The 206th case is a 38-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. The 207th case is a 70-year-old man who is self-isolating at home. The 208th case is a 42-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home.

Auglaize County has experienced a total of 91 new cases from Friday, July 17, to Wednesday, July 29. Cases include three people in the 0-10 age range, seven in the 10-20 age range, 17 in the 20-30 age range, 15 in the 30-40 age range, 14 in the 40-50 age range, 19 in the 50-60 age range, eight in the 60-70 age range, three in the 70-80 age range and five in the 80-90 age range. Cases include 45 people from St. Marys, 27 from Wapakoneta, six from Minster, four from Cridersville, four from New Bremen, three from Botkins and two from New Knoxville.

Miami County Public Health has 711 positive cases with 3 new cases. Miami County has had 74 hospitalizations. There i one new death bringing the county’s total to 36 deaths. There are 492 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 305 positive cases have been recorded with 31 hospitalizations and 26 deaths. There are 49 active cases in the county with 23 new cases reported Wednesday. The total number of recovered patients is 230.

Logan County has had 108 positive cases of COVID-19. There is one current hospitalization, 42 active cases and 66 recovered cases. One person had died in the county.

During Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 87,893 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 10,553 have been hospitalized with 2,513 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,422 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.