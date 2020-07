Steer show

Kids show their steers at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_NIK_0950.jpg Kids show their steers at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Nicholas Garrett | Sidney Daily News

Kids show their steers at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_0-NIK_0934.jpg Kids show their steers at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Nicholas Garrett | Sidney Daily News

Kendall Shafter, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Jackie Shafter, shows her steer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN073120Steer2.jpg Kendall Shafter, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Jackie Shafter, shows her steer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28. Nicholas Garrett | Sidney Daily News

Logan Auderhaar, 14, of Botkins, son of Scott and Lisa Aufderhaar, shows his steer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 28.