Posted on by

Bringing home the bacon

,

Brynn Billing, 18, of Anna, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing, bathes her hog after the show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Brynn Billing, 18, of Anna, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing, bathes her hog after the show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Bailey Pohlman, 16, of Russia, daughter of Karla and Jess Pohlman brushes her brothers hog for the showmanship showing while he was getting ready at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Kids show their hogs at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Hogs snooze at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The animal shows have been live streamed like during the showman hog show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Makenna Snider, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jennifer and Luke Snider, presents her hog at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Bringing home the bacon

Brynn Billing, 18, of Anna, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing, bathes her hog after the show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN073120Hogs.jpgBrynn Billing, 18, of Anna, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing, bathes her hog after the show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Bailey Pohlman, 16, of Russia, daughter of Karla and Jess Pohlman brushes her brothers hog for the showmanship showing while he was getting ready at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_IMG_3322.jpgBailey Pohlman, 16, of Russia, daughter of Karla and Jess Pohlman brushes her brothers hog for the showmanship showing while he was getting ready at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Kids show their hogs at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_IMG_3353.jpgKids show their hogs at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Hogs snooze at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_IMG_3351.jpgHogs snooze at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The animal shows have been live streamed like during the showman hog show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_IMG_3347.jpgThe animal shows have been live streamed like during the showman hog show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Makenna Snider, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jennifer and Luke Snider, presents her hog at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_IMG_3343.jpgMakenna Snider, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jennifer and Luke Snider, presents her hog at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News