Bringing home the bacon

Brynn Billing, 18, of Anna, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing, bathes her hog after the show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Bailey Pohlman, 16, of Russia, daughter of Karla and Jess Pohlman brushes her brothers hog for the showmanship showing while he was getting ready at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Kids show their hogs at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Hogs snooze at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

The animal shows have been live streamed like during the showman hog show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Makenna Snider, 15, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jennifer and Luke Snider, presents her hog at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.