High on the hog

A.J. Siegel, 13, of Fort Loramie, son of Tony and Jill Siegel, grooms his hog, Moose, at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Atlie Zimpere, left, 12, daughter of of Tim and Raci Zimpfer, and Aiden Ziegenbusch, 9, both of Anna, son of Andy and Kristi Ziegenbusch show their Berkshire barrows at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Liz Michael, 18, of Anna, daughter of Scott and Beth Michael, shows her market barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lauryn Wolters, 16, of McCartyville, daughter of Kellee and Dennis Wolters, shows her market barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nolan Howell, left, 13, takes his market barrow back to its pen as his mom, Katrina Howell, both of Anna, holds the gate for him at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29. Nolan is also the son of Nick Howell.