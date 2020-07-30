125 Years

July 30, 1895

Twenty people representing the People’s Party in Shelby county met in an assembly room of the courthouse Saturday for a county convention. Considerable difficulty was experienced in finding delegates to the state convention, with J.S. Detrick and Joseph Watkins named. D.A. Cole, Salem township, was nominated for sheriff; D.W. Richey, Salem township, auditor; Henry Shaffer, Franklin township, treasurer; and J.K. Pruden, Orange township, commissioner.

———

The Valley City Cycling club will hold its first club race of the season at the fairgrounds tomorrow evening, commencing at 6;45. Several events have been arranged, with the public invited to attend.

100 Years

July 30, 1920

The Thedieck Dept. store has an elaborate window display of Wagner Aluminum Ware, a Sidney product that has gained a world-wide reputation, and are giving an extraordinary discount of 30 per cent from the regular prices during the next 10 days.

———

A local man, charged with keeping a place where intoxicating liquors were sold in violation of the law, appeared before Mayor Forsyth Friday morning and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was fined $100 and costs.

———

The Ohio State Fair management are sending out copies of a new road map of Ohio. Copies of the map will be mailed free to anyone making a request for one. They are especially valuable to anyone contemplating driving to the State Fair.

75 Years

July 30, 1945

The City of Sidney will join the City of Greenville in the great sesquicentennial celebration being held in the neighbor city this week by sending a platoon of Company K guardsmen to act as honor guards. Greenville expects approximately 40,000 persons to honor the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Greenville 1795.

———

Failure to report to police headquarters following the receipt of a summons for traffic violations will result in filing of charges, it was stated today by Chief of Police O’Leary. Many motorists have been ignoring the summons which have been presented for traffic violations and the police have been going out and bringing them in.

50 Years

July 30, 1970

The Card Cupboard on South Ohio avenue in downtown Sidney will have a grand opening on Friday, Saturday and Monday, it was announced by owner Don Doesch of Coldwater.

The store, which features Hallmark greeting cards, is managed by Winifred Phillips of Sidney.

———

Sally Jo Cummings, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cummings, was named Shelby County Dairy Princess and was placed as first runner-up to the Miami Valley Dairy Princess.

Other local contestants are Katherine Luthman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Si Luthman; Linda Block, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Block, and Darlene and Carol Marchal, daughters of Francis G. Marchal. Princess Sally Jo is now eligible to participate in the Ohio Dairy Princess contest next year.

25 Years

July 30, 1995

Rosina Kathrina Miller won’t be kicking up her heels and dancing on Saturday, but she plans to mark her 100th birthday with a generous slice of chocolate cake.

“I sure hope they don’t put a hundred candles on the cake,” she says matter-of-factly. “I don’t have enough wind to blow out that many in a single puff.”

Miller, a former Jackson Center resident who has resided at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community since 1989, will mark the occasion Saturday with and open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dorothy Love.

———

Winners of the Curtis Maashke writing award at Sidney High School have been announced. First place was captured by freshman Gauri Shrotrika, who received $75. Junior Jenny Wearly placed second, receiving a $50 cash award.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-21.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org