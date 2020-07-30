OHP launches district driving corridor

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wapakoneta Post will be initiating a distracted driving safety corridor in an effort to reduce crashes.

The corridor will be between milepost 113 and milepost 118 on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County. The corridor will be launched Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.

In 2019, there were 13,532 crashes involving distracted driving on Ohio’s roadways. Within this section of I-75, there have been nine crashes related to distracted driving within the corridor perimeter.

The purpose of the corridor is to bring awareness and education to the motoring public about the dangers of driving distracted through traffic enforcement.

The Wapakoneta Post will coordinate with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the launch of the distracted driving corridor.