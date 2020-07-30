Pre-Fair Food and Nutrition Awards

Let’s Start Cooking
Best of Class — Maycee Kipker
Outstanding of the Day — Hadley Jackson
Dorothy Duncan Award — Maycee Kipker
Nutrition Award — Whitney York
Honorable Mention — McKinley Schloss
Take a Break for Breakfast
Outstanding of the Day — Brooklyn Cruse
Honorable Mention — Claudia Hoehne
Second Place — Austin Heaton
Everyday Food and Fitness
Shirley Johnson Award — Josephine Flaute
Let’s Bake Quick Breads
Nutrition Award — Ruth Carity
Honorable Mention — Anna Meyer
Star Spangled Foods
Outstanding of the Day — Amelie Phillips
Shirley Johnson Award — Amelie Phillips
Party Planner
Best of Class — Liliana Phillips
Best of Show — Liliana Phillips
Dorothy Duncan Award — Liliana Phillips
Global Gourmet
Best of Class — Avery Jackson
Nutrition Award — Kieran Yarkosky
Dorothy Duncan Award — Avery Jackson
Honorable Mention — Marie Ballas
Beyond the Grill
Outstanding of the Day — Evan Luthman
Shirley Johnson Award — Evan Luthman