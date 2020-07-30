Pre-Fair Special Interest winners

Health and Athletics
Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Senior
First Place — Emily Hess
Family Life
Family History Treasure Hunt Beginner, First Year Only
Honorable Mention — Bernadette Borchers
Home Decorating and Designing
Make Over My Space, Senior
Honorable Mention — Emily Holthaus
The Laundry Project
Second Place — Dakota Caskey
Leadership
Finding Your Voice: Public Speaking Made Easy, Senior
First Place — Ashlee Hess
Companion Animals
All About Dogs, ages 14-18
First Place — Mallory Havenar
Guinea Pig, ages 8-12
First Place — Michelle Miller
Guinea Pig, ages 13-18
Honorable Mention — Anika Arcikauskas
Purrrrfect Pals, ages 8-10
First Place — Maison Epley
Purrrrfect Pals, ages 11-13
Outstanding of the Day — Abby Burkett
Purrrrfect Pals, ages 14-18
Honorable Mention — Liliana Phillips
Second Place — Alisha Cruse
STEM: Veterinary Sciences Division
Horseless Horse
Outstanding of the Day — Hannah Schneible
From Airedales to Zebras
Best of Class — Carter Klopfenstein
STEM: Engineering and Food Science Division
Rockets Away (Solid Fuel)
First Place — Dane Moniaci
Science Fun with Dairy Foods
Best of Class — Amelie Phillips
Robotics 1 with EV3
Honorable Mention — Liam Phillips
Robotics Master
Outstanding of the Day — Luke Homan
Engineering
Investigating Electricity
Electricity Best Exhibit — Ashtin Bowman
Natural Resources
Beekeeping, Junior
Outstanding of the Day — Liam Phillips
First Place — Dane Moniaci
Beekeeping, Senior
Honorable Mention — Amelie Phillips
How Does Your Garden Grow
Outstanding of the Day — Amanda Roush
Second Place — Vera Kelly
Grow Your Own Vegetables
Best of Class — Ashley Roush
Best Overall Vegetable Gardening Project — Ashley Roush
Second Place — Amy Briggs
Self Determined Natural Resources
Honorable Mention — Kavin Wiley
Outdoor Adventurer
Beginning Fishing
Natural Resources and Wildlife Best of Class — Austin Freisthler
Second Place — Cole Carity
Intermediate Fishing
First Place — Reagan Schloss
Second Place — Austin Heaton
Shooting Sports
Archery, Junior
Best of Class — Michael Klein
Second Place — Gabe VanHook
Archery, Senior
Honorable Mention — Meredith Klein
Shotgun, Senior
Outstanding of the Day — Delia Adkins
Second Place — Douglas Ellison
Self-Determined
Music
First Place — Dane Moniaci
Other
Best of Class — Chloe Weigandt
Best of Show — Chloe Weigandt
Outstanding of the Day —Meredith Klein
Outstanding of the Day — Rylie Clune