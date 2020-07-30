Hit and run crash remains under investigation

SIDNEY — The bicyclist struck Tuesday morning in a hit and run crash by a semitrailer on state Route 47 has died.

Jacqueline Bree North, 20, of Sidney, passed away July 28, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. The Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, is handling the funeral arrangements.

Sidney Police Detective Sgt. Rob Jameson said the Sidney Police Department (SPD) was able to identify the driver and semi involved in the crash at Michigan Street and Folkerth Avenue on Tuesday, July 28. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash are still under investigation.

According to a press release from the SPD, officers and medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of Michigan Street at approximately 9:15 a.m. on July 28, on a report a female riding a bicycle may have been struck by a vehicle and was in critical condition.

A passerby in the area stopped and began life saving efforts until first responders arrived on the scene. Sidney Fire medics arrived on scene and transported the woman, later identified as North, to Wilson Health.

Police officers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Through video obtained from one of the local businesses, it was learned North was struck by a westbound semitrailer. The semi then left the area and police began the search for the driver.

North was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact SPD at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Semi driver located

