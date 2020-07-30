Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: criminal trespass. Matthew Stansell, 34, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-6:58 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-5:57 p.m.: theft. The theft of a wallet, containing $18, a People’s Federal Bank card and a food stamp card, was reported stolen from a silver 2002 Honda in the 700 block of East Court Street.

-2:14 p.m.: permit dogs in park without leash. Dennis C. Cook, 76, of Sidney, was served a summons for allegedly allowing his dog in a city park without a leash.

TUESDAY

-11:53 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a lawnmower, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:44 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Samsung Track phone, valued at $300, was reported stolen in the 300 block of East South Street.

-5:45 p.m.: burglary. A black Xbox One, valued at $300, and an Xbox controller, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-3:04 p.m.: theft. An unknown amount of laundry detergent and paper towels, valued at $500, was reported stolen at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-11:25 a.m.: criminal damaging. A wire was reported cut at a residence in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-10:44 a.m.: theft. The theft of a set of keys and two cds were reported stolen in the 200 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-8:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. A passenger’s side door on a black 2020 Suburban was reported damaged at Menards on North Lester Avenue. The damage is set at $1,000. Police are investigating.

-8:31 a.m.: warrant. Benjamin Ross Fahnestock, 30, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:04 a.m.: identity theft. The unauthorized use of personal information was reported to police.

-5:18 a.m.: warrant. Jonathan Ray Owens, 26, Sidney, was arrested on an active Auglaize County warrant.

MONDAY

-12:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door knob was reported damaged at residence in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

SUNDAY

Crashes

Rodney J. Counts, 52, of Houston, was cited with an obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:23 p.m.

Counts was traveling westbound on state Route 47 approaching Vandemark Road when he did not stop for the red light and struck the vehicle turning north onto Vandemark Road that was driven by Lonnie M. Pennington, 64, of Sidney.

• Faith H. Kaminski, 21, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, July 24, at 4:53 a.m.

Kaminski was stopped at the red light facing the north on South Fourth Avenue when she backed up to allow room for a turning semitrailer and hit a the stopped vehicle behind her that was driven by Jessica P. Leffel, 32, of Sidney.

• William Thomas Wion, 54, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 23, at 1 p.m.

Wion was stopped in traffic on Wapakoneta Avenue behind the vehicle driven by Larry A. Worden, 52, of Sidney, and he started to move forward and struck the rear of Worden’s vehicle because he thought the light turned green.

• Madyna Nage, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 22, at 10:59 a.m.

Nage was pulling from the stop sign on Grove Street at the intersection of Fourth Avenue when she collided with the southbound vehicle driven by Trenna D. Dunn, 58, of Sidney, that was attempting to make a left turn onto Grove Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

