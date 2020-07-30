Rabbits on parade

Miah Huelskamp, right, 13, of Maplewood, daughter of Jessica Guillozet and Ed Huelskamp, has her rabbit judged by Jacinta Taulbee at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cecilia Klinger, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Dustin Klinger and Katie Fawcett, has her rabbit judged by Jacinta Taulbee at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Kids stand on numbered squares in the arena as they wait their turn to show their rabbits. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kids showing rabbits waited on numbered squares to enforce social distancing at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Josh Bornhorst, left, shields a rabbit from rain held by his son Sean Bornhorst, 11, both of Fort Loramie, as Sean waits to show at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Sean is also the son of Mary Bornhorst. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Adelaide Dearth, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Jeremy and Sherry Dearth, takes out her market rabbit after showing at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Karli Hiler, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, shows her pen of market rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Austin Pleiman, 15, of Fort Loramie, son of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, finishes showing his pen of market rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Vicki Knasel, right, of Sidney, is presented with a plaque by Fair Board member Bill Clark, of Houston, inducting her into the Shelby County 4-H Hall of Fame at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Knasel was a Successful 4-H club adviser for 32 years and showed dairy cattle as a kid. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ella Michael, right, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, has her model bee, pennant and a plate decorated with pictures of food judged by Aubrey Hoying, 17, of Anna, daughter of Greg and Amy Hoying, during Clover Bud Sharing Day at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Colton Sherman, 5, of Houston, son of Brian and Angel Sherman, munches on flavored ice as he watches the market rabbit show at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Wyatt Larger, left, 11, of Houston, son of Samantha Hoelscher and Ted Larger, has his cavy judged by Jacinta Taulbee at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Abby Cowan, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Stuart and Robin Cowan, walks away from Arena with her cavy and an award at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

