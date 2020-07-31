125 Years

July 31, 1895

Chief Engineer Wood, of the C.H. & D. railroad, says the railroad company will grade the hill east of the depot as soon as the new depot is completed, if the platting commission of Sidney will agree tofix it up as a park.

———

The handicap bicycle road race held in connection with the Wynant fire company’s picnic and celebration at Newport yesterday afternoon was a grand success. The course was 160 yards less than 11 miles. There were 27 riders and 19 finished. J.G. Staley finished first. He has only been riding a wheel four months and this was his first race. O.W. Nisewonger was the manager; W.S. Furman handicapper; Dr. Costolo, timer, and P.F. Sarver, announcer.

100 Years

July 31, 1920

Prof. H.R. McVay, for the past 14 years superintendent of the Sidney Public Schools, has submitted his resignation to the board of education to accept a similar position with the Marion, O., schools. Dr. Henry Hartman, superintendent of the Marion Schools, has been selected as his replacement.

———

Miss Myrtle Whited went to Columbus Saturday, where she received second honors in the state Latin contest. Miss Whited was a member of the class of 1920 at the Sidney High School.

———

Col. Martz will direct the Sidney band in its concert this week in the absence of Wilbur Piper, who is in New York City.

75 Years

July 31, 1945

A family party, to which the public is invited, is being planned by the Sidney Moose Lodge at its new home at the country club Thursday afternoon and evening. The facilities of the golf course will be oopen and there will be entertainment for the children, according to Leroy Bishop, governor of the lodge.

———

The three servicemen brothers in the Joseph Seger family, R.R. 6, Sidney, missed a reunion ny five hours Sunday. Pvt. Jerome Seger had to leave for Kansas City just five hours before Cpl. Edward Seger arrived home from Italy. The third brother, Sgt. Carl Seger is at home on a 60-day furlough following his release as a prisoner of war.

50 Years

July 31, 1970

Traffic is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. today over at least one track of the Penn Central Railroad following the derailment of a west-bound freight train shortly after 10 p.m. Friday at Houston.

Twelve cars of the 73-car train were involved in the derailment which also heavily damaged the State Route 66 bridge which passes over the railroad at the point of the accident. Two piers of the bridge were knocked out by the careening cars and all traffic over the highway was blocked. Railroad officials said this morning that the cause of the wreck has not been determined.

———

A senior at Fort Loramie High School, Diane Brandewie, was among 1,500 delegates attending the 1970 national meeting of the Future Homemakers of America. The meeting was at the Hilton Hotel, New York City, July 13-18.

The county delegate is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Brandewie, R.R. 1 Fort Loramie.

25 Years

July 31, 1995

A Helen Court man who was upset with Sidney City Council two weeks ago when it established a no-parking zone on the west side of Helen Court is now happy.

Council on Monday night repealed the section of the ordinance that established the zone. James Coburn, 225 Helen Court, and other residents on the west side of the street can now park in front of their houses.

Coburn was at the earlier council meeting, but didn’t voice his concerns about the ban until council had already approved the ordinance.

Mayor Thomas Miller said he didn’t see a parking ban on either side of the street as appropriate. The ban had been requested by someone on West Avenue to alleviate traffic congestion. Council decided to suspend the two-week wait between introduction and adoption of an ordinance and repeal the ban. Coburn said he was pleased that the city took the action it did.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie residents are being advised to boil their water after testing found coliform bacteria in some samples.

Village Clerk Sharon Eilerman said today that the boil advisory is “purely precautionary” and is required by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency when there is a positive test result.

Eilerman said out of four water tests, two came back positive for coliform. Coliform count is often used as an indicator of fecal contamination of a water supply.

The village has taken further tests and those results won’t be back until Friday at the earliest. The boil advisory remains in effect until those results are known.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

