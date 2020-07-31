Free concert features sounds of big bands

PIQUA — The Swing Era Big Band will be featured at a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Hance Pavilion at Fountain Park, which is on Forest Avenue in Piqua.

The Hance Pavilion is a large covered open-air venue with seating, and guidelines are in place to properly space audience and band members to support social distancing requirements.

The band will play a selection of big band and pop songs of noted musical composers and performers of the twentieth century, ranging from the golden era of swing bands to the modern sounds of the 1970’s. The band has been entertaining swing music fans and dancers throughout western Ohio for more than four decades.

Created in 1975 by the late Andrew “Bud” Ledwith, Swing Era has specialized in keeping the unique sounds of the noted swing bands alive. This 16-piece band features some of the finest musicians in western Ohio, performing a variety of big band and jazz arrangements of noted musical composers including Artie Shaw, Woody Herman, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller, among others.