Road projects underway

SIDNEY – Orange barrels are up throughout the area as the Ohio Department of Transportation continues its summer construction projects/

Shelby County work underway includes:

• Interstate 75 Resurfacing – expect nightly lane restrictions on I-75 between state Route 274 and U.S. 33, in each direction, through Friday, Aug. 14, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will be maintained on I-75.

• Interstate 75 Bridge Repairs – I-75 will experience nightly lane restrictions between state Route 47 and County Road 25A, in each direction, through Friday, Aug. 14. Traffic will be maintained throughout the work zone.

• Interstate Bridge Repairs – Expect nightly lane restrictions in Franklin Township on I-75 at Meranda Road, in each direction,through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The contractor will be painting the Meranda Road Bridge over I-75. Traffic will be maintained.

• State Route 29 Resurfacing – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 29 between I-75 and state Route 119 through Monday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

• State Route 274 Resurfacing – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 29 between Progress Drive and Island Avenue through Monday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Auglaize County work includes:

• Interstate 75 Nightly Bridge Repair – I-75 will experience nightly single lane closures in each direction between US 33 and Bellefontaine Street Monday, Aug. 3, to Friday, Aug. 14, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Interstate 75 Lane Closure – I-75 southbound will experience a lane closure between Hengstler Road and Middle Pike on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m.

• State Route 219 Culvert Replacement – state Route 219 will close between Santa Fe-New Knoxville and Southland Road on Monday, Aug. 3, at 8:30 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m.

Detour: I-75 take state Route 274 westbound to state Route 29 northwest to state Route 219 in New Knoxville

Detour: state Route 219 eastbound take state Route 29 southeast to state Route 274 eastbound to I-75.

• State Route 219 Bridge Repairs – state Route 219 will experience lane restrictions between East Street and Newcomer Lane, in each direction, through Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridgework.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for a commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.