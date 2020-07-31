YMCA has many activities planned

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has lots of activities to keep kids busy this summer. The summer T-ball league went well, fielding almost 60 players and eight teams. The next youth sports league will be flag football this fall.

Coming up in August, the YMCA have basketball class for youth ages 5-7 and 8-10. They will learn the basics of basketball – shooting, dribbling, rebounding, defense, passing, and more. Or, refresh and improve your basketball skills before tryouts.

Sports of all sorts: Lawn games will run on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., Aug. 4 to 25. Kids ages 6-12 will try all sorts of lawn games such as corn hole, lawn darts, croquet, badminton, tic tac toss, frisbee, jump the creek and more.

Half day preschool Kinetics camps (ages 2-6 but must be potty trained) and full day Kinetics summer camps (ages 6 and up) are still underway, with fun themes, gymnastics skills, snacks, games, and more. Kids that attend the full day camps should also bring a sack lunch, swimsuit and towel.

Basketball class: Tuesdays (Aug. 4 to 25), ages 5-7, 4:15 to 5 p.m.; ages 8-10, 5 to 5:45 p.m. Learn the basics of basketball – shooting, dribbling, rebounding, defense, passing, and more! Or, refresh and improve your basketball skills before tryouts. Members: $20 (four classes), potential members: $38 (four classes)

Sports of all sorts: Lawn Games, Thursdays (Aug. 6-27), from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., ages 6-12. Come have fun as participants try all sorts of lawn games such as corn hole, lawn darts, croquet, badminton, tic tac toss, Frisbee, jump the creek and more. Members: $20 (four classes), potential members: $38 (four classes).

Swim Stroke Clinics for beginner swimmers looking to improve their stroke technique, as well as for experienced swimmers looking to refine their skills. Aug. 4, 6, 11 and 13 – breastroke ($30); Aug. 18, 20, 25 and 27 – butterfly ($30).

Kinetics Summer Camps – featuring fun themes, games, snacks, a piñata, and more! Full day camps also get swim time. Prices cover the entire camp (Monday to Thursday) and includes a T-shirt and snacks. Half day camps for members: $55; half day camps for non-members: $75; full day camps for members: $75; full day camps for non-members: $95.

Aug. 3-6: Preschool camp (ages 2*-6), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (*must be potty trained) – Peppa Pig theme; Progressive camp and Boys camp (ages 6 and up) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bring sack lunch and swimsuit and towel) – Scoob! theme

Aug. 10-13: Preschool camp (ages 2*-6) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (*must be potty trained) –Paw Patrol theme; Progressive camp and Boys camp (ages 6 and up) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bring sack lunch and swimsuit and towel) – Trolls World Tour theme and Rock n’ Roll theme

Aug. 17-20: Preschool camp (ages 2*-6) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (*must be potty trained) –Disney theme; Progressive camp and Boys camp (ages 6 and up) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bring sack lunch and swimsuit and towel) – Disney theme

Save the date: Y-FEST will be held Sept. 19, 2020. Y-FEST features Virtual Y-FEST Activities for the entire family. Watch the YMCA’s FB page for activity information. There will be photo challenges, physical challenges, and STEM challenges, with lots of chances to win and fun prizes.

A few in-person events for the Corporate and Community Wellness Challenge include 5K Run (timed, in-person option and virtual 5K option); Corn hole tournament (cash prize); and extreme obstacle course.

This year Y-FEST in-person events will be very limited because the YMCA wants to be socially responsible. They will have several fun virtual events where kids and families can win prizes. With regard to the in-person events, the YMCA will continue to follow health department and state of Ohio guidance with regard to community events.

Watch the YMCA’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sidneyymca, for updates.