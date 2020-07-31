Semi and minivan collide

Semi and mini van collide

A minivan sustained heavy front end damage when it collided with a semi trailer at the intersection of County Road 25aA and Fort Loramie Swanders Road around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31. A man in the minivan was being evaluated by Anna Rescue at the scene. The Anna Fire Department also responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.