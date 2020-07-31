Prefair photography winners

Aubrey Baker won Best of Class (Controlling the Image), Top Ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Aubrey-Baker-Best-of-Class-Controlling-the-Image-Top-Ten-Photography-1-.jpg Aubrey Baker won Best of Class (Controlling the Image), Top Ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Avery Jackson won Nature Award- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Avery-Jackson-Nature-Award-Photography.jpg Avery Jackson won Nature Award- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Chloe Weigant won Best of Class (Mastering Photography), Top Ten, Bob McReynolds Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Chloe-Weigant-Best-of-Class-Mastering-Photography-Top-Ten-Bob-McReynolds-Award.jpg Chloe Weigant won Best of Class (Mastering Photography), Top Ten, Bob McReynolds Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Ezra Alexander won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Ezra-Alexander-Top-Ten-Photography.jpg Ezra Alexander won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Kateri Sherman won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Kateri-Sherman-Top-Ten-Photography.jpg Kateri Sherman won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Kelsey Robinson won Nature Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Kelsey-Robinson-Nature-Award.jpg Kelsey Robinson won Nature Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Amanda Roush won Top ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN080420PreFairPhotoWin.jpg Amanda Roush won Top ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Amanda Roush won Outstanding of the Day-Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_Amanda-Roush-Ouststanding-of-the-Day-Photography.jpg Amanda Roush won Outstanding of the Day-Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging. Courtesy photos

Victoria Sherman won Best of Class (Focus on Photography), Outstanding of the Day- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.