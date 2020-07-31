Aubrey Baker won Best of Class (Controlling the Image), Top Ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Avery Jackson won Nature Award- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Chloe Weigant won Best of Class (Mastering Photography), Top Ten, Bob McReynolds Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Ezra Alexander won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Kateri Sherman won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Kelsey Robinson won Nature Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Amanda Roush won Top ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Amanda Roush won Outstanding of the Day-Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Victoria Sherman won Best of Class (Focus on Photography), Outstanding of the Day- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Courtesy photos
Prefair photography winners
Aubrey Baker won Best of Class (Controlling the Image), Top Ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Avery Jackson won Nature Award- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Chloe Weigant won Best of Class (Mastering Photography), Top Ten, Bob McReynolds Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Ezra Alexander won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Kateri Sherman won Top Ten- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Kelsey Robinson won Nature Award during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Amanda Roush won Top ten- Photography (1) during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Amanda Roush won Outstanding of the Day-Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.
Victoria Sherman won Best of Class (Focus on Photography), Outstanding of the Day- Photography during 2020 Shelby County pre fair judging.