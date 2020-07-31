Police log

THURSDAY

-1:30 a.m.: burglary. Two jars of coins, totaling $75, were reported stolen during a burglary at a residence in the 300 block of West North Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:42 a.m.: burglary. A red Honda power washer was reported stolen during a burglary in the 900 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Ronald William Hixenbaugh, 53, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:23 p.m.

Hixenbaugh was turning south onto Fourth Avenue from the east on state Route 47 when the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Jonathan S. Farmer, 18, of Sidney, swerved right to avoid a collision, went off the roadway to the south and struck a crosswalk pole. The pole was destroyed and detached from the base.

• Chad Fleury, 45, of Troy, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:03 p.m.

Fleury was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he did not stop for the red traffic light at the intersection of South West Avenue and struck the northbound vehicle on South West Avenue that was driven by Holly N. McDonald, 38, of Sidney.

• Daniel G. Robinson, 61, of Quincy, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:28 a.m.

Robinson was traveling eastbound in the right lane on West Russell Road approaching St. Marys Road when he attempted to turn left into a private drive in the 1500 block of St. Marys Road and struck the eastbound in the left lane on West Russell Road that was driven by Reba Ann Withrow, 58, of Botkins.

• Anna Lee Puthoff, 19, of Conover, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:47 p.m.

Puthoff was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when she bumped the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her at the traffic light at Brooklyn Avenue after she thought the light had turned green, according to the crash report.

The other vehicle was driven by Frank Henry Doering, 29, of Marion.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:07 to 7:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-5:53 a.m. to 9:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:07 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-4 a.m. to 9:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-9:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-9:19 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:09 p.m.: cooking fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a cooking fire.

-12:40 to 1:27 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-12:32 to 10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

