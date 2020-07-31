Ohio State announces spring 2020 graduates

COLUMBUS – In an historic virtual commencement on May 3, The Ohio State University awarded a record 12,967 degrees and certificates to its largest-ever graduating class ever, including 261 doctoral, 983 professional, 1,983 masters, 9,007 bachelors, 594 associates and 69 certificates.

Anna: Morgan Jo Brunswick, Bachelor of Science in education; Mary Lynn Buehler, Bachelor of Science in agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; Damien Carter Connelley, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ashley Lynn Heitkamp, Associate of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Alisha Lynn Holtzapple, Bachelor of Science in education, Magna Cum Laude; Chareasa Marie Jeffries, Associate of Science; Elizabeth Nicole Landis, Bachelor of Science in agriculture, Magna Cum Laude; Ashley Ruth Littlefield, Bachelor of Arts in education, Summa Cum Laude; Courtney Elizabeth Littlefield, Master of Science; Ashlynn Ardella Weigandt, Associate of Science; and Mackenzie Ann Wells, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude.

Botkins: Amber Elizabeth Buehler, Bachelor of Science in environment and natural resources, Magna Cum Laude.

Houston: Andrew Michael Ball, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.

Jackson Center: Michelle Carman, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Summa Cum Laude; and Peyton Makaine Esser, Bachelor of Science in education, Magna Cum Laude.

Maplewood: Megan Nicole Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion, Nutrition and Exercise Science.

Russia: Erin Patricia Gaerke, Bachelor of Science in agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; Erin Patricia Gaerke, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude; and Hannah Rose Sherman, Master of Arts.

Sidney: Logan Christopher Brackman, Bachelor of Science; Derek Russell Brady, Bachelor of Science; Kage Michael Brubaker, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude; Athen LaRae Cutlip, Master of social work; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Davis, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Damien Kelly Duff, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Lance Michael Jones, Bachelor of Science in architecture, Cum Laude; Dustin M. Lorenzo, Juris Doctor, Summa Cum Laude; Aubrey Morgayne Lyme, Bachelor of Science in education, Cum Laude; Alexis Nicole Schoessow, Master of Social Work; Carly Sue St. Myers, Bachelor of Science in design, Magna Cum Laude; Andrea A. Steenrod, Bachelor of Science in education, Cum Laude; Jessica Danielle Taylor, Bachelor of Science in education, Summa Cum Laude; and Adam Gerald Vanderhorst, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude.

Fort Loramie: Taylor Marie Boerger, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Francis, Doctor of Dental Surgery; Andrew David Grewe, Bachelor of Science in education, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob Kitzmiller, Bachelor of Science in education, Summa Cum Laude; Noel Rebecca Mescher, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kristin Jean Ratermann, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Clint Joseph Ratermann, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Rachel Anne Schmitmeyer, Bachelor of Science in Architecture, with honors in architecture, Bachelor of Science in architecture, Summa Cum Laude; Nicholas Allen Siegrist, Associate of Arts; and Drew Daniel Wehrman, Bachelor of Science in education, Summa Cum Laude.

Minster: Dane Joseph Dahlinghaus, Bachelor of Science in education, Summa Cum Laude; and Emily Marie Long, Master of City and Regional Planning.

Wapakoneta: Nathan Joseph Platfoot, Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering, with honors integrated business and engineering;

Minster: Ava Elizabeth Goebel, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jessica Renee Otting, Master of Social Work; Debra Lynn Paul, Bachelor of Science; Lindsey Rose Schmidt, Bachelor of Arts in education, Magna Cum Laude; Josh Thomas Spieles, Bachelor of Science in health and rehabilitation sciences; and Cricket Nicole Wuebker, Associate of Arts.

New Bremen: Alyson Elizabeth Elking, Bachelor of Science in nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Gabriel Thomas Goodwin, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Allison Paige Howell, Bachelor of Science; Mitchell Kramer, Bachelor of Science in agriculture; Trevor Reed, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Amy Lyn Schmitmeyer, Bachelor of Science in business administration; and Benjamin James Schwieterman, Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering.

New Knoxville: Isaiah Michael Smith, Associate in Applied Science.

Osgood: Justin Kyle Bohman, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering, Magna Cum Laude.

Versailles: Maggie J. Hedrick, Bachelor of Science; Mark Ryan Humphreys, Doctor of Dental Surgery; and Andrew Michael Kramer, Master of Public Health.

DeGraff: Thomas Kevin Ballentine, Master of Social Work.